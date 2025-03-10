Kendall Capital Management Sells 57,720 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,720 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on F. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

