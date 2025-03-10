Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a 29.7% increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.3% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,487. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,096.56. This represents a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

