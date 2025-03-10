Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Public Storage by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 262,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,090,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,835,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $313.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.74.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.