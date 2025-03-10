Main Street Research LLC Grows Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,702,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 642.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 131,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,646 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHI opened at $22.34 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

