Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $578.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

