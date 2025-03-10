Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Main Street Research LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,257,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 844,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,653,000 after purchasing an additional 805,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,825,000 after purchasing an additional 512,165 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,430,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,723,000 after buying an additional 483,362 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $67,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $145.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

