Main Street Research LLC Sells 61 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $259.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average of $287.95.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.