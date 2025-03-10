Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Barclays increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $235.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day moving average is $223.35. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $241.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

