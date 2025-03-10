Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $65.24. Approximately 7,053,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 12,660,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.3 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

