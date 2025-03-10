Medtronic (MDT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2025 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

2/19/2025 – Medtronic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Medtronic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/12/2025 – Medtronic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $95.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Medtronic

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

