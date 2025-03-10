Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in FedEx by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 616,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $169,573,000 after buying an additional 215,732 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.58.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $253.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.07. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

