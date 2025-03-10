Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,263,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 329,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 589,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,707,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.35.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

