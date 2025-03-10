Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

