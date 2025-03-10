Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 162,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.86 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.