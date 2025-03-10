Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $314,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $153.51 and a one year high of $233.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

