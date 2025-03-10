MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $287.18, but opened at $268.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $251.38, with a volume of 4,562,971 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after acquiring an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,685,000 after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after buying an additional 162,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

