MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 310867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 293,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

