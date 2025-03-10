Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,025 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $148.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.35. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $154.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

