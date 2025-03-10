Morton Community Bank Buys 260 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Morton Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,766,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 453,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,656,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $186.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.13. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.