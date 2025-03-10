Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,033 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 24.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 12.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 95,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.