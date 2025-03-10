Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 325 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $125.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $157.49.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.