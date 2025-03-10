MQS Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 6.5% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,131,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,332,000 after acquiring an additional 550,242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,468,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,478 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,807,000 after acquiring an additional 727,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.4117 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

