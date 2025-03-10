M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,687 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,320,000 after acquiring an additional 54,868 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $132.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.54 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

