Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $25.52. 830,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,884,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.35 million and a P/E ratio of -61.54.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

