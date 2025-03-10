Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

