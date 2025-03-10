NBT Bank N A NY Has $22.49 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $344.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.96 and its 200-day moving average is $380.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $279.00 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

