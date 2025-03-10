NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,544,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

