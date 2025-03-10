NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,544,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.