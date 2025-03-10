Needham & Company LLC Raises Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target to $25.00

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 481.40% from the stock’s previous close.

TRVI has been the topic of several other reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $330.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

