New Insight Wealth Advisors Acquires 350 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.35 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

