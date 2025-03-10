New Insight Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New Insight Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.