New Insight Wealth Advisors Takes $211,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New Insight Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $333.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.07 and its 200-day moving average is $339.51.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,115,237.54. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

