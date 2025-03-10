Objectivity Squared LLC Decreases Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Objectivity Squared LLC reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNW

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.