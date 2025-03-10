OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $13,239,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

