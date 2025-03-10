OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.74 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $28.92 million and $5.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00022553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001441 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.