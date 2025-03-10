Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $628.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.27 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $765.19.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

