Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.67 and last traded at $56.84. 512,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,119,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Santander began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

