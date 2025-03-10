ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $16.84. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 5,334,464 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

