Qantas Airways Limited Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:QABSY)

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Shares of Qantas Airways stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $32.92.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Featured Stories

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

