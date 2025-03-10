Qantas Airways Limited Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:QABSY)

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
Shares of Qantas Airways stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $32.92.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 4 Stocks Up 20%+ in the Last Month—Is More Growth Ahead?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.