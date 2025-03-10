Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,030 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,859,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

