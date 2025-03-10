Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.