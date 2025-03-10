Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $159,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $167,000.

NYSE:BLE opened at $10.63 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

