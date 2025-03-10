Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $69.13 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $440.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

