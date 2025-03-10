Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,532,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $3,527,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

WRB stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

