REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHH opened at $21.83 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

