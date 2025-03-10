REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.55 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

