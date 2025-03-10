Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 1.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,884,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 443,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $234.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.91 and a one year high of $240.95. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.88.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

