Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 10th (AEMD, ALMS, AQST, BEAM, CBRL, CCL, CKPT, CLBT, COYA, ELEV)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 10th:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $4.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $503.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $1,475.00 price target on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $423.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

