Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 10th (AEMD, ALMS, AQST, BEAM, CBRL, CCL, CKPT, CLBT, COYA, ELEV)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 10th:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $4.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $503.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $1,475.00 price target on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $423.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

