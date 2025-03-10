Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $130.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.00. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

