Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

