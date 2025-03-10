Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $277,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,050.52. This trade represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 254,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.