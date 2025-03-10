Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $277,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,050.52. This trade represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 254,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

